Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 501,553 Shares of Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,404,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501,553 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 2.14% of Flora Growth worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Flora Growth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flora Growth by 154.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 131,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 79,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Flora Growth by 88.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 29,836 shares during the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLGC has been the subject of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Flora Growth in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Flora Growth in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:FLGC opened at $0.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12. Flora Growth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products; offers skincare and beauty products; develops plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, phytotherapeutics, and dietary supplements; and designs and markets loungewear made from hemp-derived fabric and materials.

