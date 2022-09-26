Contrasting Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) and Union Dental (OTCMKTS:UDHI)

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) and Union Dental (OTCMKTS:UDHI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Privia Health Group and Union Dental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Privia Health Group -4.17% -9.44% -6.03% Union Dental N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Privia Health Group and Union Dental’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Privia Health Group $966.22 million 3.96 -$188.23 million ($0.46) -74.80 Union Dental N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Union Dental has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Privia Health Group.

Privia Health Group has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Union Dental has a beta of 4.72, suggesting that its stock price is 372% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.8% of Privia Health Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.6% of Privia Health Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Privia Health Group and Union Dental, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Privia Health Group 0 0 11 0 3.00 Union Dental 0 0 0 0 N/A

Privia Health Group currently has a consensus price target of $44.09, suggesting a potential upside of 28.13%. Given Privia Health Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Privia Health Group is more favorable than Union Dental.

Summary

Privia Health Group beats Union Dental on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc. operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management services organization that enable providers to focus on their patients by reducing administrative work; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; accountable care organization, which engage patients, reduce inappropriate utilization, and enhance coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care; and network for purchasers and payers that enable providers to connect with new patient populations and create custom contracts. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Privia Health Group, Inc. was a former subsidiary of Brighton Health Group Holdings, LLC.

About Union Dental

Union Dental Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides detal services in the United States. The company operates a network of dental providers, the Dental Referral, who provide dental services through the network to union members in accordance with arrangements between UDC and various labor unions. It also manages the operation of a general dental practice. The company is based in Coral Springs, Florida.

