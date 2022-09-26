Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,068 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 256.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 2,324.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VST. TheStreet lowered shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

In other Vistra news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $1,533,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Vistra news, Director Paul M. Barbas purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.90 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,055.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $1,533,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $23.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 0.90. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.32.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.31. Vistra had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.184 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.25%.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

