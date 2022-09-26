Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New $2.69 Million Investment in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 602,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Payoneer Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Payoneer Global to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Payoneer Global to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Payoneer Global Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $5.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $9.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 574.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $148.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael G. Levine sold 36,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $251,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,178,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,016,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott H. Galit sold 17,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $110,078.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,628,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,113,252.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael G. Levine sold 36,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $251,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,178,854 shares in the company, valued at $8,016,207.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 294,663 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,410. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

About Payoneer Global

(Get Rating)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

