Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $2.65 Million Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in CarMax by 480.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 960.6% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 248.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE KMX opened at $79.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.74 and its 200-day moving average is $94.19. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $155.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,847. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.56.

CarMax Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

