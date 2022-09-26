S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 613 ($7.41).

Several research analysts recently commented on SFOR shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.75) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Friday. Numis Securities lowered their target price on S4 Capital from GBX 450 ($5.44) to GBX 215 ($2.60) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($7.73) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

SFOR opened at GBX 154 ($1.86) on Wednesday. S4 Capital has a 12 month low of GBX 110.39 ($1.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 874 ($10.56). The stock has a market capitalization of £864.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 143.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 248.59.

In other S4 Capital news, insider Rupert Faure Walker bought 96,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 158 ($1.91) per share, for a total transaction of £153,179.42 ($185,088.71). In other news, insider Rupert Faure Walker purchased 96,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 158 ($1.91) per share, for a total transaction of £153,179.42 ($185,088.71). Also, insider Scott Spirit purchased 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £44,212.50 ($53,422.55). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 150,699 shares of company stock worth $22,399,192.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

