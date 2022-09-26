Critical Contrast: Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) versus indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI)

Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST – Get Rating) and indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Netlist and indie Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Netlist alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Netlist $142.35 million 4.25 $4.83 million ($0.14) -18.64 indie Semiconductor $48.41 million 22.04 -$88.04 million ($1.06) -6.90

Netlist has higher revenue and earnings than indie Semiconductor. Netlist is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than indie Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Netlist has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, indie Semiconductor has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Netlist and indie Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netlist 0 0 0 0 N/A indie Semiconductor 0 1 3 0 2.75

indie Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 81.26%. Given indie Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe indie Semiconductor is more favorable than Netlist.

Profitability

This table compares Netlist and indie Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netlist -17.64% -59.49% -31.47% indie Semiconductor -124.21% -23.08% -13.09%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.4% of indie Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Netlist shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of indie Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

indie Semiconductor beats Netlist on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Netlist

(Get Rating)

Netlist, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds. The company also provides nonvolatile (NV) memory products, such as NVvault DDR4 NVDIMM that provides data acceleration and protection in a joint electron device engineering council standard DDR4 interface; and specialty DIMMs and embedded flash products for use in data center and industrial applications. It resells component products, including solid state drive (SSDs), NAND flash, and DRAM products to storage customers, appliance customers, system builders, and cloud and datacenter customers; and sells component inventory to distributors and other users of memory integrated circuits. The company markets and sells its products through a direct sales force and a network of independent sales representatives. Netlist, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About indie Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

indie Semiconductor, Inc. provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Netlist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.