Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) vs. Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Head to Head Analysis

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) and Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Versus Systems has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cipher Mining has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Versus Systems and Cipher Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Versus Systems $770,000.00 3.64 -$17.85 million ($0.40) -0.45 Cipher Mining N/A N/A -$72.16 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Versus Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Cipher Mining.

This table compares Versus Systems and Cipher Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Versus Systems -620.58% -50.16% -39.17% Cipher Mining N/A -34.01% -32.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Versus Systems and Cipher Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Versus Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cipher Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Versus Systems currently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 733.33%. Given Versus Systems’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Versus Systems is more favorable than Cipher Mining.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.6% of Versus Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of Cipher Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cipher Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates eXtreme Engagement Online, a platform that allows live event producers, professional sports franchises, video game publishers and developers, live event producers, and professional sports franchises, as well as other interactive media content creators, to offer in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges alongside other user engagement tools. It primarily sells its access to platform and service offerings through its direct sales organization. Versus Systems Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc., a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

