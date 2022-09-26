Brokerages Set Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Target Price at $37.60

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.60.

AVID has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Avid Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID opened at $22.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.45. The company has a market cap of $984.71 million, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.20. Avid Technology has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $37.31.

Institutional Trading of Avid Technology

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $97.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.87 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avid Technology will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 15.3% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 37,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Avid Technology by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,584,000 after buying an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Avid Technology by 483.1% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 129,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 107,592 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

