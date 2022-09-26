Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.78.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RBLX. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $88,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,172,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,055,121.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $2,518,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,404,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,717,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $88,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,172,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,055,121.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 709,960 shares of company stock valued at $30,377,942 in the last 90 days. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Roblox Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 1,882.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBLX opened at $35.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.47. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.41 and a beta of 1.89. Roblox has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 95.60% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

See Also

