Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance

AAMC stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. Altisource Asset Management has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $27.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.04. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 million, a PE ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAMC. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $182,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

