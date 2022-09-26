Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Almaden Minerals from C$1.00 to C$0.40 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Almaden Minerals Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AAU opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.71 and a quick ratio of 15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28. Almaden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAU Get Rating ) (TSE:AMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,310 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

