Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Enzo Biochem Stock Down 4.4 %
NYSE:ENZ opened at $2.15 on Friday. Enzo Biochem has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.75 million, a P/E ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52.
Insider Activity at Enzo Biochem
In related news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $28,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,194,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,521,885.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $298,425 in the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Enzo Biochem Company Profile
Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.
