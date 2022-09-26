Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Shares of SQNS stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $179.67 million, a PE ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 0.80. Sequans Communications has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $6.20.

Sequans Communications ( NYSE:SQNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sequans Communications will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lynrock Lake LP grew its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,483,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,254,000 after purchasing an additional 370,062 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sequans Communications by 20.6% during the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 4,346,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after acquiring an additional 743,504 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sequans Communications by 21.3% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,739,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after acquiring an additional 657,356 shares during the last quarter. North Run Capital LP boosted its position in Sequans Communications by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,531,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sequans Communications during the first quarter valued at $3,369,000. Institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

