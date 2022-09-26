CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Price Performance
CPSH stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.83. CPS Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $6.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.07 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 15.17%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CPS Technologies Company Profile
CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CPS Technologies (CPSH)
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
- Should These 3 Top-Performing Mid-Caps Be On Your Watchlist?
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.