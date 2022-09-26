CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2022

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSHGet Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Price Performance

CPSH stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.83. CPS Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $6.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSHGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.07 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 15.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 291.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 48,725 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.