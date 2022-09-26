ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on ENGlobal from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

ENGlobal Price Performance

ENG opened at $1.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $45.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.85. ENGlobal has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENGlobal

ENGlobal ( NASDAQ:ENG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.36 million during the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 24.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ENGlobal by 36.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENGlobal during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENGlobal during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

About ENGlobal

(Get Rating)

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

See Also

