Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Gaia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Gaia Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of Gaia stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. Gaia has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $55.97 million, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37.
Institutional Trading of Gaia
Gaia Company Profile
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
