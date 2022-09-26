Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Gaia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Gaia Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Gaia stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. Gaia has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $55.97 million, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37.

Institutional Trading of Gaia

Gaia Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaia in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 15.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 12.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

See Also

