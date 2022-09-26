Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89. Lipocine has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.
