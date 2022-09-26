Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89. Lipocine has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lipocine

Lipocine Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPCN. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lipocine by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 440,432 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 125,124 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lipocine by 27.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 307,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the first quarter valued at about $85,805,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the first quarter valued at about $901,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.

