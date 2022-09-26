II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IIVI. Morgan Stanley cut II-VI from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on II-VI from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on II-VI to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on II-VI from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered II-VI from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.63.

II-VI Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ IIVI opened at $41.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.40. II-VI has a 52 week low of $40.80 and a 52 week high of $75.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at II-VI

II-VI ( NASDAQ:IIVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other II-VI news, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $67,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,127,692.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph J. Corasanti bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.84 per share, for a total transaction of $438,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,544.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $67,785.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,127,692.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of II-VI

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIVI. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 298.5% during the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 307,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,989,000 after acquiring an additional 230,085 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 94,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after buying an additional 23,752 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 36,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,088,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 1st quarter worth $16,550,000.

II-VI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

Further Reading

