Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

QTNT has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Quotient from $9.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Shares of Quotient stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.76. Quotient has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $3.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.46.

Quotient ( NASDAQ:QTNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Quotient will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quotient news, Director Prondzynski Heino Von acquired 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,405,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,175.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 984,808 shares of company stock worth $195,354. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTNT. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Quotient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quotient by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 192,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 137,071 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Quotient by 9,156.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,491,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453,439 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quotient by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 112,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

