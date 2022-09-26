Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Maxim Group cut shares of Pulse Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.
Pulse Biosciences Trading Down 8.4 %
Shares of Pulse Biosciences stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. Pulse Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $24.58. The stock has a market cap of $56.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.40.
Institutional Trading of Pulse Biosciences
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 25.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 820,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 39,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 217.3% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 58,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 39,981 shares during the last quarter. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pulse Biosciences Company Profile
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.
