Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group cut shares of Pulse Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

Pulse Biosciences Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of Pulse Biosciences stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. Pulse Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $24.58. The stock has a market cap of $56.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.40.

Institutional Trading of Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences ( NASDAQ:PLSE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Pulse Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,866.34% and a negative return on equity of 186.19%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pulse Biosciences will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 25.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 820,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 39,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 217.3% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 58,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 39,981 shares during the last quarter. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.