SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
SigmaTron International stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. SigmaTron International has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $30.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.07.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $99.23 million for the quarter.
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
