SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

SigmaTron International stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. SigmaTron International has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $30.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.07.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $99.23 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in SigmaTron International during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SigmaTron International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.34% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

