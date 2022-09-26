Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Price Performance

NASDAQ OMEX opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.21. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $7.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMEX. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the second quarter worth $1,574,000. Two Seas Capital LP raised its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 57.3% in the second quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 1,229,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 447,761 shares in the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the first quarter valued at $1,668,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 9.7% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 238,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 21,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 5th Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the first quarter valued at $106,000. 45.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. It also offers resource assessment, project planning, research, and project management services.

Further Reading

