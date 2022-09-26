LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of LCNB opened at $15.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. LCNB has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.11.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter. LCNB had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 9.28%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCNB. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LCNB during the first quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of LCNB by 14.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCNB in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCNB in the first quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LCNB in the second quarter worth about $310,000. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

