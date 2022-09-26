S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Price Performance

NASDAQ:SANW opened at $0.70 on Friday. S&W Seed has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.31.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39,192 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of S&W Seed by 29.9% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,608,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 370,152 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the first quarter worth $170,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the first quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the first quarter worth $40,000.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

