Head to Head Contrast: Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) versus Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP)

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) and Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Checkpoint Therapeutics and Immutep’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkpoint Therapeutics $270,000.00 363.14 -$56.67 million ($0.89) -1.19 Immutep $4.90 million 30.23 -$23.37 million N/A N/A

Immutep has higher revenue and earnings than Checkpoint Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Checkpoint Therapeutics has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immutep has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

10.8% of Checkpoint Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of Immutep shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Checkpoint Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Immutep shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Checkpoint Therapeutics and Immutep, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Checkpoint Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Immutep 0 0 1 0 3.00

Checkpoint Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,173.58%. Given Checkpoint Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Checkpoint Therapeutics is more favorable than Immutep.

Profitability

This table compares Checkpoint Therapeutics and Immutep’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkpoint Therapeutics -62,618.26% -273.30% -150.27% Immutep N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Immutep beats Checkpoint Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells. It is also developing Olafertinib, a third-generation epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor, as a treatment for patients with EGFR mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; CK-103, a selective and potent small molecule inhibitor of bromodomain and extra-terminal bromodomains; and anti-carbonic anhydrase IX (CAIX) antibody, a fully human preclinical antibody to recognize CAIX expressing cells and kill them via antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity and complement-dependent cytotoxicity. The company has collaboration agreements with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize certain assets in connection with its licenses in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

About Immutep

Immutep Limited, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is eftilagimod alpha (efti or IMP321), a recombinant protein that is in Phase IIb clinical trial as a chemo-immunotherapy combination for metastatic breast cancer. The company also develops TACTI-002, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) and non-small cell lung cancer; TACTI-003 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat HNSCC; and INSIGHT-003, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as INSIGHT-005 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat solid tumors. In addition, it offers IMP761, an agonist of lymphocyte activation gene 3 for autoimmune disease; IMP701, an antagonist antibody that acts to stimulate T cell proliferation in cancer patients; and IMP731, a depleting antibody that removes T cells involved in autoimmunity. Immutep Limited has collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, CYTLIMIC Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Institute of Clinical Cancer Research, Merck KGaA, and EOC Pharma. The company was formerly known as Prima BioMed Ltd and changed its name to Immutep Limited in November 2017. Immutep Limited was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

