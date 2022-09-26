Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Airbnb Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $101.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.53 and a 200 day moving average of $125.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $66.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.60 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $125,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $741,716.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $31,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,250,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,005,158.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $125,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,716.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 833,644 shares of company stock worth $95,196,464 over the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

