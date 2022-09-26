Analysts Set BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) PT at $206.16

Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $206.16.

BP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 450 ($5.44) to GBX 472 ($5.70) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on BP from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet downgraded BP from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BP in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in BP during the second quarter worth $2,571,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in BP during the second quarter worth $1,241,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in BP by 20.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 329,335 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,337,000 after acquiring an additional 55,056 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BP during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of BP by 63.8% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 9.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $28.08 on Friday. BP has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $34.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $88.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.17.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.41. BP had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $67.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. BP’s revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BP will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.3604 dividend. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.57%.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

