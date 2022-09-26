Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) and Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Critical Review

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) and Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Financiero Galicia and Erste Group Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Financiero Galicia N/A N/A N/A Erste Group Bank 20.35% 8.16% 0.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Grupo Financiero Galicia and Erste Group Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Financiero Galicia 1 0 1 0 2.00 Erste Group Bank 0 2 6 0 2.75

Volatility & Risk

Grupo Financiero Galicia presently has a consensus price target of $14.65, suggesting a potential upside of 75.24%. Erste Group Bank has a consensus price target of $39.50, suggesting a potential upside of 248.32%. Given Erste Group Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Erste Group Bank is more favorable than Grupo Financiero Galicia.

Grupo Financiero Galicia has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Erste Group Bank has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.3% of Grupo Financiero Galicia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Erste Group Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grupo Financiero Galicia and Erste Group Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Financiero Galicia $5.11 billion 0.24 $326.49 million N/A N/A Erste Group Bank $9.70 billion 1.01 $2.28 billion $2.45 4.63

Erste Group Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Financiero Galicia.

Dividends

Grupo Financiero Galicia pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Erste Group Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Erste Group Bank pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Erste Group Bank beats Grupo Financiero Galicia on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

(Get Rating)

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A., a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services. It also offers financing products and services; consumer finance services; electronic check; global custody services; Fima funds; financial and stock market services to individuals, companies, and financial institutions; foreign trade services; and capital market and investment banking products that include debt securities, short-term securities, bills, and financial trusts. In addition, the company provides robbery, personal accident, life collective, home, life, integral pyme, pet, surety, various risks, and technical insurance products. Further, it offers private banking services to high net worth individuals; and operates digital investment platform. As of December 31, 2021, it had 312 full service banking branches; and 1,991 ATMs and self-service terminals. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. was founded in 1905 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Erste Group Bank

(Get Rating)

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products. The company also offers factoring and accounts receivable purchasing; investment, acquisition and leveraged, project, and commercial real estate finance; interest rate and currency hedging, letters of credit, documentary collections, and guarantees; account management, payments, digital-banking, and cash logistics services; equity interests and investments, revolving export credits lines, customer financing, and export guarantee; and loan syndication, and debt and equity capital market services. In addition, it provides cash management, trade finance, customer referral, markets execution, and custody and brokerage services. Further, the company offers corporate finance; portfolio management; trading and market; trade execution, market making, and short-term liquidity management; and asset/liability management services, as well as working capital and bridge loans. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 2,091 branches. The company was founded in 1819 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.