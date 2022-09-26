Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,779.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mondi from GBX 2,072 ($25.04) to GBX 1,859 ($22.46) in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Mondi Trading Down 4.6 %

MONDY opened at $30.43 on Wednesday. Mondi has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $53.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Mondi Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.3932 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

