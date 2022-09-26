Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,779.50.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mondi from GBX 2,072 ($25.04) to GBX 1,859 ($22.46) in a research report on Monday, July 11th.
Mondi Trading Down 4.6 %
MONDY opened at $30.43 on Wednesday. Mondi has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $53.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Mondi Cuts Dividend
Mondi Company Profile
Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mondi (MONDY)
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
- Should These 3 Top-Performing Mid-Caps Be On Your Watchlist?
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.