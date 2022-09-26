Brokerages Set Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Price Target at $1,927.25

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,923.50.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on BURBY shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,080 ($25.13) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Burberry Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($19.94) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.77) to GBX 1,730 ($20.90) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,848 ($22.33) to GBX 1,736 ($20.98) in a research report on Monday, July 18th.
Burberry Group Stock Performance
Shares of Burberry Group stock opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $28.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average of $20.52.
Burberry Group Increases Dividend
About Burberry Group
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
