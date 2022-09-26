Brokerages Set Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Price Target at $1,927.25

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,923.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BURBY shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,080 ($25.13) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Burberry Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($19.94) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.77) to GBX 1,730 ($20.90) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,848 ($22.33) to GBX 1,736 ($20.98) in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of Burberry Group stock opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $28.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average of $20.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.4234 dividend. This is an increase from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 2.79%.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

