Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAFRY. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Safran from €140.00 ($142.86) to €150.00 ($153.06) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Safran from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from €120.00 ($122.45) to €134.00 ($136.73) in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Get Safran alerts:

Safran Stock Performance

Shares of Safran stock opened at $22.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.37. Safran has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $35.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.