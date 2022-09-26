CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.73.

Several brokerages have commented on CAIXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CaixaBank from €3.05 ($3.11) to €3.10 ($3.16) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on CaixaBank from €4.35 ($4.44) to €4.00 ($4.08) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on CaixaBank from €3.50 ($3.57) to €4.10 ($4.18) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CaixaBank from €4.20 ($4.29) to €4.50 ($4.59) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

CaixaBank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAIXY opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.04. CaixaBank has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $1.28.

CaixaBank Company Profile

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

