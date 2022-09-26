PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Receives $31.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.57.

PUBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on PubMatic from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp cut PubMatic to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on PubMatic from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on PubMatic from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get PubMatic alerts:

PubMatic Trading Up 0.2 %

PUBM stock opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. PubMatic has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $43.65. The stock has a market cap of $842.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average is $20.31.

Insider Activity

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. PubMatic had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. PubMatic’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PubMatic will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 2,640 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $40,339.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,074.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 2,640 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $40,339.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,074.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 5,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $89,617.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,068.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,823 shares of company stock valued at $4,505,945. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PubMatic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in PubMatic by 37.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in PubMatic by 368.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.