Brokerages Set Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Target Price at $271.50

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $271.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JLL shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 510.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 245,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,944,000 after purchasing an additional 205,330 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 251.2% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 251,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,972,000 after purchasing an additional 179,861 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 738.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 125,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,015,000 after purchasing an additional 110,403 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 258.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,308,000 after purchasing an additional 76,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,966,000 after buying an additional 69,533 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Shares of JLL opened at $153.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.28. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $151.09 and a twelve month high of $275.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.29 and a 200-day moving average of $193.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

(Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.