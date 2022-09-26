Brokerages Set DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Price Target at $131.70

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.70.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DASH. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $135.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $52.01 on Wednesday. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $257.25. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.25 and a 200-day moving average of $77.40.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $3,956,371.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 787,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,187,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $3,956,371.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 787,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,187,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 16,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $1,049,556.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 370,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,673,908.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,474 shares of company stock valued at $8,349,396. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DASH. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 608.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. SCHRODERS IS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

