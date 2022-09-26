Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Receives $6.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TNEYF shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS TNEYF opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.62. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $5.37.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in the Clearwater assets covering an area of approximately 357 sections of land located in Alberta; Charlie Lake assets covering approximately 357 sections of land in the northwestern area of Alberta; Viking light oil play in central and southern Alberta and west central Saskatchewan; Barons Sand oil play in the Penny area of southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

