Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Receives $159.09 Consensus PT from Analysts

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $105.66 on Wednesday. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $103.60 and a 1 year high of $169.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.98. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.09. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $561.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.82 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth $10,002,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 110.6% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 35,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 18,705 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 21.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 572,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,922,000 after acquiring an additional 101,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 25.7% in the second quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP now owns 17,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

