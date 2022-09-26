Brokerages Set Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Price Target at $55.33

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DELL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

DELL opened at $35.52 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $34.80 and a 12-month high of $61.54. The stock has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.59 and a 200-day moving average of $45.88.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 305.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,212,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 32,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 19,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

