Analyzing StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) and VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX)

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF – Get Rating) and VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for StageZero Life Sciences and VolitionRx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StageZero Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A VolitionRx 0 0 1 0 3.00

VolitionRx has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 218.47%. Given VolitionRx’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VolitionRx is more favorable than StageZero Life Sciences.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StageZero Life Sciences -141.95% -239.32% -65.52% VolitionRx -15,698.45% -226.46% -107.31%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and VolitionRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and VolitionRx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StageZero Life Sciences $5.07 million 1.21 -$7.48 million ($0.09) -0.67 VolitionRx $90,000.00 999.51 -$26.82 million ($0.56) -2.80

StageZero Life Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than VolitionRx. VolitionRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StageZero Life Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.4% of VolitionRx shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of VolitionRx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

StageZero Life Sciences has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VolitionRx has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VolitionRx beats StageZero Life Sciences on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StageZero Life Sciences

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd., a vertically integrated healthcare company, develops and commercializes proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications in the United States and Canada. Its proprietary platform technology is Sentinel Principle, which identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood. The company's lead product is Aristotle, a multi-cancer panel test for simultaneously screening for various cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer. It also offers ColonSentry, a blood test to determine an individual's current risk for having colorectal cancer; COVID polymerase chain reaction testing and blood test analysis; Prostate Health Index, a screening test for prostate cancer; and BreastSentry, a test to determine a woman's risk for developing breast cancer. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes. The company operates Nucleosomics a technology platform for blood test. VolitionRx Limited is based in Austin, Texas.

