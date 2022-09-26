Analyzing hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) & Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS)

hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO – Get Rating) and Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.9% of Progress Software shares are held by institutional investors. 46.0% of hopTo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Progress Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares hopTo and Progress Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets hopTo 17.32% 16.37% 10.97% Progress Software 16.42% 41.13% 11.92%

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

hopTo has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Progress Software has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

This table compares hopTo and Progress Software’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio hopTo $3.61 million 2.35 $1.05 million N/A N/A Progress Software $531.31 million 3.44 $78.42 million $2.15 19.57

Progress Software has higher revenue and earnings than hopTo.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for hopTo and Progress Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score hopTo 0 0 0 0 N/A Progress Software 0 2 4 0 2.67

Progress Software has a consensus price target of $55.40, suggesting a potential upside of 31.65%. Given Progress Software’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Progress Software is more favorable than hopTo.

Summary

Progress Software beats hopTo on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About hopTo

hopTo Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells application publishing software in the United States, Brazil, Japan, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's application publishing software includes application virtualization and cloud computing software for a range of computer operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, and various Linux-based variants. It provides its application publishing software solutions under the GO-Global brand name. The company offers GO-Global, an application access solution that provides cross-platform remote access and Web-enabled access to existing software applications, as well as the deployment of secure and private cloud environments for use and/or resale by independent software vendors, corporate enterprises, governmental and educational institutions, and others. Its GO-Global software products comprise GO-Global for Windows that allows access to Windows-based applications from remote locations and Internet connections; GO-Global for UNIX, which allows access to UNIX and Linux-based applications from remote locations, and Internet and connections; and GO-Global Client that allows remote application access from various local, remote, and mobile platforms, including Windows, Linux, UNIX, Apple OS X and iOS, and Google Android. The company sells its products through resellers, such as original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, value-added resellers, and distributors. It serves small to medium-sized companies, departments within large corporations, governmental and educational institutions, and independent software vendors. The company was formerly known as GraphOn Corporation and changed its name to hopTo Inc. in September 2013. hopTo Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, New Hampshire.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities. It also offers DataDirect Connect, which provides data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; MOVEit that offers secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; Chef, an infrastructure automation platform to build, deploy, manage, and secure applications in multi-cloud and hybrid environments, and on-premises; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution. In addition, the company provides Kemp LoadMaster, a load balancing solutions; and Kemp Flowmon network performance monitoring and diagnostic solutions that collect and analyze network telemetry from various sources. Further, it provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as web-enable applications; and training services. The company sells its products to end users, independent software vendors, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

