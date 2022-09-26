HC Wainwright Trims Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Target Price to $36.00

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Inventiva Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IVA opened at $3.92 on Friday. Inventiva has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.89.

Institutional Trading of Inventiva

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inventiva stock. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,640,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 982,679 shares during the period. Inventiva comprises about 0.9% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. owned 6.46% of Inventiva worth $14,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inventiva Company Profile

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

