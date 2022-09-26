Moffett Nathanson Initiates Coverage on Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Okta from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Okta from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. DA Davidson cut their target price on Okta from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Okta from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Okta from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.04.
Okta Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of OKTA opened at $54.18 on Thursday. Okta has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $272.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.14 and its 200-day moving average is $104.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.08.
Insider Buying and Selling at Okta
In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $186,662.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,487.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,313 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Barton Investment Management lifted its position in Okta by 2.3% during the first quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 190,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Okta by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Okta by 22.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Okta by 48.9% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.
Okta Company Profile
Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Okta (OKTA)
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
- Should These 3 Top-Performing Mid-Caps Be On Your Watchlist?
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.