Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $268.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ZS. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $235.03.

Zscaler stock opened at $158.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $125.12 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.18.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.59%. The business had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $3,187,062.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 319,023 shares in the company, valued at $53,586,293.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $3,187,062.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 319,023 shares in the company, valued at $53,586,293.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 10,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,741,177.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,230,831.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,514 shares of company stock worth $25,449,807 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 122.4% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Zscaler by 362.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

