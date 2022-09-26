Royal Bank of Canada Cuts DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target to $71.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.73.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $50.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.43. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $49.86 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,062,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,549,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 178.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,935,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,994 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1,269.3% in the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,195,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,574,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,609,000 after acquiring an additional 784,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

