StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:ASM opened at $0.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.27. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.57.
About Avino Silver & Gold Mines
