American Clean Resources Group (SMPR) versus Its Peers Financial Contrast

American Clean Resources Group (OTCMKTS:SMPR – Get Rating) is one of 36 public companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare American Clean Resources Group to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.7% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of American Clean Resources Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

American Clean Resources Group has a beta of -0.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Clean Resources Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.26, meaning that their average stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Clean Resources Group N/A -$1.13 million -19.71 American Clean Resources Group Competitors $1.69 billion $165.39 million -8.73

This table compares American Clean Resources Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

American Clean Resources Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than American Clean Resources Group. American Clean Resources Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Clean Resources Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Clean Resources Group 0 0 0 0 N/A American Clean Resources Group Competitors 229 1054 1468 39 2.47

As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 39.11%. Given American Clean Resources Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Clean Resources Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares American Clean Resources Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Clean Resources Group N/A N/A -24.51% American Clean Resources Group Competitors -67.71% -18.25% -8.44%

Summary

American Clean Resources Group rivals beat American Clean Resources Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About American Clean Resources Group

Standard Metals Processing, Inc., an exploration stage company, intends to operate as a custom processing and permitted toll milling service provider. It focuses on the extraction of precious and strategic minerals from mined material, such as minerals in the gold, silver, and platinum metal groups. The company was formerly known as Standard Gold Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Standard Metals Processing, Inc. in December 2013. Standard Metals Processing, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Gadsden, Alabama. Standard Metals Processing, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Granite Peak Resources, LLC.

