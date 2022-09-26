Financial Survey: Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 (NASDAQ:CNTQ) vs. Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST)

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) and Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 (NASDAQ:CNTQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.4% of Microvast shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.0% of Microvast shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Microvast alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Microvast and Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microvast 1 1 1 0 2.00 Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Microvast currently has a consensus target price of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 250.88%. Given Microvast’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Microvast is more favorable than Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2.

This table compares Microvast and Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microvast $151.98 million 3.78 -$206.48 million N/A N/A Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 N/A N/A $1.91 million N/A N/A

Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Microvast.

Profitability

This table compares Microvast and Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microvast -122.63% -37.11% -25.47% Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 N/A -673.40% 1.96%

Summary

Microvast beats Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Microvast

(Get Rating)

Microvast Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator. In addition, the company offers battery solutions for commercial vehicles and energy storage systems. Its commercial vehicle markets cover buses, trains, mining trucks, marine and port applications, and automated guided and specialty vehicles, as well as light, medium, heavy-duty trucks in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Stafford, Texas.

About Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2

(Get Rating)

Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.