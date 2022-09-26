Critical Contrast: Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) & PROS (NYSE:PRO)

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) and PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Thoughtworks and PROS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thoughtworks -12.27% -16.86% -7.87% PROS -35.12% -781.16% -14.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Thoughtworks and PROS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thoughtworks 0 3 9 0 2.75 PROS 0 2 3 0 2.60

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Thoughtworks presently has a consensus target price of $24.04, indicating a potential upside of 116.20%. PROS has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.31%. Given Thoughtworks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Thoughtworks is more favorable than PROS.

18.7% of Thoughtworks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of PROS shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Thoughtworks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of PROS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Thoughtworks and PROS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thoughtworks $1.07 billion 3.23 -$23.62 million ($0.52) -21.38 PROS $251.42 million 4.11 -$81.21 million ($2.06) -11.08

Thoughtworks has higher revenue and earnings than PROS. Thoughtworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PROS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Thoughtworks beats PROS on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses. It offers enterprise modernization, platforms, and cloud services, including modernization strategy and execution, digital platform strategy and engineering organization transformation, cloud modernization, cloud-native application support and evolution, and platform assessment and remediation; and customer experience, product, and design services comprising idea to market, customer experience strategy, product management transformation, and product design and delivery. The company also provides data and artificial intelligence services, such as data strategy, intelligent products, data platforms and data mesh, continuous delivery for machine learning, and data governance; and digital transformation and operations services, which include delivery transformation, digital fluency, organization transformation, value-driven portfolio management, technology strategy, executive advisory, and digital foundations training. It serves its clients in various industry verticals, including technology and business services; energy, public, and health services; retail and consumer; financial services and insurance; and automotive, travel, and transportation. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions. It offers PROS Airline Revenue Optimization; PROS Airline Revenue Management solution that delivers algorithmic forecasting and network optimization for the travel industry; PROS Airline Real-Time Dynamic Pricing that offers accurate booking class availability and seat prices; and PROS Airline Group Sales Optimizer which enables airlines and their travel agent partners to create and manage group bookings, contracts, and policies. Further, it provides PROS Digital Retail, a configurable end-to-end solution for airlines to optimize the traveler experience from inspiration to post-trip; and PROS digital offer marketing solutions provide performance content management and search engine marketing tools that enable businesses in the travel industry. Additionally, the company offers software-related services, such as implementation, configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support services. It sells its software solutions to customers in various industries, including automotive and industrial manufacturing, transportation and logistics, chemicals and energy, food and beverage, healthcare, high tech, and travel. The company markets and sells its software solutions through its sales force, as well as through partners, resellers, and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

