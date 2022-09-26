Analysts Set IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Price Target at $483.57

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $483.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $44,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

About IDEXX Laboratories

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $334.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.16. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $318.50 and a 12 month high of $684.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $405.49.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

